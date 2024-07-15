Thiruvananthapuram: The funeral of the of KN Joy (47), the sanitation worker who drowned in the Aamayizhanchan canal here, was held at his brother's house at Marayimuttom on Monday evening. The state government has agreed to give his family Rs 10 lakh as ex-gratia and construct a new house for his mother.

The government representatives and corporation officials who visited the family are learnt to have given four promises to the family, including compensation and construction of a new house.



Talking to Manorama News, a neighbour said the government has promised to construct a path to Joy's house and job in the Thiruvananthapuram corporation or any government service for his dependant Shijin. He added that no protest was staged as the government has agreed to issue compensation.

At the same time, the neighbour questioned the lapses of the police in nabbing the contractor who hired Joy to clean the canal. The contractor is reportedly absconding after the accident.

Joy's mortal remain was kept for public homage only for 10 minutes at his brother's house as his body was decomposed. Media was not allowed to attend the funeral.

The decomposed body was found in the canal on the Pazhavangadi-Thakaraparambu-Vanchiyoor road by corporation sanitation workers, who immediately alerted the police and the ward councillor.

Joy, a temporary cleaning worker employed by a railway contractor, went missing while clearing the waste-filled canal crisscrossing through the heart of the capital city on Saturday.

He and two other workers were engaged in cleaning the Thampanoor part of the canal near the railway station when the water flow increased due to heavy rainfall, sweeping him into a 200-metre-long tunnel below the tracks of the platform at the central railway station.