Youth jumps to death from Kochi hotel

Kochi: In a shocking incident, a youth ended his life by jumping off terrace of a hotel at Kadavanthra here on Monday morning. The deceased is identified as Vyttila native Chris George (23). According to the witnesses, the body of the youth was found split into two as he fell into the gate. It is learnt that Chris jumped to death from the 11-storey building around 12.15 pm. Staff at the roof-top bar of the hotel also identified him as a customer.



The body was found in front of the hotel's entrance by a woman engaged in cleaning work. A suicide note was recovered from the deceased. In the suicide note, Chris wrote that 'if he found dead, his body should be buried in a church.'

Manorama News reported that the youth's father identified the body. There is no clue about the reason behind his suicide. According to reports, he was planning to go abroad for higher studies. Police rushed to the scene and launched a probe.