Kochi rain: Aluva temple submerged, electricity disrupted at many parts

Kochi: Kerala's Ernakulam district faced severe disruptions and damage due to heavy rains, strong winds, and lightning storms on Tuesday. The Aluva Maha Deva temple was submerged on Tuesday as the water level in the Periyar River rose, leaving some devotees trapped inside. The Bosco residential area in Eloor was also inundated due to the rising water level in Periyar.

In Angamaly, a teak tree fell over two running pickup vans. Both drivers had a narrow escape. The fire force unit has removed the tree and restored traffic.

Meanwhile, a lightning storm caused extensive damage in the Kallurkkad area of Muvattupuzha. Trees fell on ten houses and blocked roads, while broken electricity poles severed power connections. The storm also destroyed banana and tapioca crops.

Koothattukulam also experienced significant damage due to rain and wind. Trees fell on houses and roads, and many areas lost electricity as 14 electricity posts were broken. The affected houses and roads included those in Kanialippadi, Edasserithazham, Ambalamkunnu, and Velacherithazham.

In Kothamangalam, wind and rain damaged homes in Kuttakuzhi and Vettampara. Trees fell on houses and roads, breaking power lines and poles. The affected areas included Thaniveedu, Marachery, and Pooyamkutty.

Mulanthuruthi and Edakkattuvayal witnessed havoc due to strong winds and rain. Uprooted trees disrupted traffic and damaged power lines, leading to widespread power outages. The Mulanthurutthi Catholicate Center’s stone flagpole was broken by the wind.

Overall, heavy rains and strong winds caused severe disruptions in Ernakulam district, leading to property damage, power outages, and blocked roads. Authorities and locals worked together to clear fallen trees and restore normalcy.