Garbage accumulation in TVM canal: CM to hold meeting on Thursday

Thiruvananthapuram: After facing criticism over the sanitation worker's death in Amayizhanchan canal, the state government has decided to find an amicable solution to solve the accumulation of waste and filth in the canal. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the steps to be taken to address the issue.



The CM summoned the online meeting amidst a blame game between the Thiruvananthapuram corporation and the Railway authorities over cleaning of the canal.

Ministers of various departments, including local self-government, labour, food and civil supplies, water resources, public works, and so on, as well as MLAs and the city Corporation Mayor, will attend the meeting.

Besides them, Chief Secretary V Venu, other higher officials, and Thiruvananthapuram railway divisional manager will also attend the meeting. The accumulation of garbage in the area is blocking the flow of water and causing waterlogging in and around Thampanoor, where the Railway station and the bus stand are located. The CMO statement further said that the meeting was convened in view of grave health concerns posed by the accumulation of waste in the respective area.

Joy, a temporary cleaning worker employed by a Railway contractor, went missing while clearing the waste-filled canal crisscrossing through the heart of the capital city on Saturday.

His body was found in another area of the canal by sanitation workers of the city Corporation on Monday morning.

The state government authorities had criticised the Southern Railway for allegedly refusing to cooperate with the Thiruvananthapuram City Corporation in cleaning the canal. In a statement, the Thiruvananthapuram Division of the Southern Railway rejected the charges and claimed that the waste generated during passenger handling is properly cleared from the station.