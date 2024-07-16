Wayanad farmer succumbs to injuries from elephant attack

Wayanad: A farmer in Wayanad district, who was injured in an elephant attack Sunday evening, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Marode Raju, 48, a native of Kallumukku in the Noolppuzha village panchayat near Sulthan Bathery, died at a private hospital. Raju had been trampled by the elephant leaving him seriously injured on his chest and legs.

He was the lone breadwinner of a four-member family comprising his wife and two children. Raju, who was engaged in paddy cultivation, was attacked by a wild elephant while on his way to a relative's house after the day's work.