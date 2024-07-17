Three Malaria cases confirmed in Ponnani

Malappuram: Three cases of Malaria were confirmed at Ponnani in Malappuram district on Wednesday. Following this, the health department conducted a survey in the area and collected blood samples of suspected persons.

“We have prepared a plan for preventive initiatives in the region for the next three weeks,” said District Medical Officer Dr M Renuka. “The health workers engaged in fogging activities. The public must be vigilant to prevent an outbreak as interaction with affected persons would pose the threat of spreading the disease,” the DMO said. The DMO's office has urged people who contracted fever within a month to undergo a blood check.