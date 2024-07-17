Man who flashed a woman & minor daughter in Kasaragod bus arrested

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 17, 2024 01:45 PM IST
Screengrab of video captured by woman.

Kasaragod: Bekal police on Wednesday arrested the man who flashed at a woman and her six-year-old daughter while travelling in a bus two days ago. The accused is Muhammed Kunhi (51) of Kuniya in Pullur-Periya grama panchayat.

According to police, the incident happened while the mother-daughter duo was travelling to Palakkunnu from Kanhangad on Monday, July 15. Muhammed Kunhi boarded the bus in between and sat on a seat opposite the complainant and allegedly flashed at her. The bus was not crowded.

The woman, a native of Balal panchayat, captured him flashing on her mobile phone. But before she could inform the conductor, the man alighted from the bus. She later filed a complaint with Bekal Police.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA