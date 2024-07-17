Man flashes inside Kasaragod bus, woman captures incident on phone

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 17, 2024 09:55 AM IST
Screengrab of video captured by woman.

Kasaragod: The Bekal police have registered a case after a young man flashed his genitals to a young woman travelling on a bus in Bekal. The woman captured the footage of the perpetrator on her mobile phone.

The incident took place between Kanhangad and Bekal on Monday afternoon. The young man exposed himself while travelling in a private bus. The woman was travelling to Kanhangad with her six-year-old daughter. The bus was not crowded.

The young man was sitting in the seat opposite the woman and her daughter. By the time the woman recorded the incident on her mobile phone and tried to inform the conductor, the young man had gotten off the bus and escaped. Bekal police have started an investigation into the matter.

