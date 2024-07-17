White foam rises in Kozhikode stream, fish found dead

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 17, 2024 07:55 PM IST
White form over a stream at Kadiyodu near Mukkom in Kozhikode. Photo: Special arrangement

Kozhikode: Residents of Kadiyodu and Mundupara near Mukkom in Kozhikode have complained about fish floating in a stream where white foam has formed since Wednesday morning. The people of the locality have alleged that chemicals were poured into the stream from the godown of a paint factory.

According to the villagers, a foul smell emits from the stream that now has the presence of the foam across more than 2.5 kilometres, in certain areas rising over a metre. The issue was spotted after 5 am on the villagers said the Municipality was notified.

“There is a godown of a paint shop that was vacated today. While clearing the goods, they poured some kind of chemical into the stream,” alleged ward councillor Abu Mundupara. The stream that originates at Kadiyodu reaches a river at Ambalakandy in Omassery and irrigates paddy fields along the route.

