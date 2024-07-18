'OC a true leader of the people,' remembers Rahul Gandhi

Kottayam: Marking the first death anniversary of Congress leader and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, party leaders on Thursday came together to honour his enduring legacy, which, they said, remains deeply cherished among the people of Kerala.

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi paid rich tribute to Oommen Chandy, calling him "a true leader of the people." Gandhi highlighted Chandy's lifelong dedication to serving the people of Kerala with unwavering commitment in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

According to Gandhi, Chandy's political journey 'is deeply intertwined with the legacy of the Indian National Congress. Whether as a representative, minister, or Chief Minister, Chandy embodied the spirit of a Jananayak, prioritising the welfare of those he served.'

Gandhi emphasised Chandy's leadership, characterised by vision, dedication, and compassion. "I offer my heartfelt tributes to Shri Oommen Chandy ji on his death anniversary, celebrating him as a compassionate, humble, and dedicated leader who remains an integral part of Kerala's history," Gandhi wrote.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly VD Satheesan quoted the Bible to describe Chandy, stating, "Certainly, this was a righteous man." In a video message shared on social media, Satheesan expressed that the memory of "this righteous man" will continue to live on in the hearts and minds of the people.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge honoured Chandy, describing him as a "stalwart leader" whose legacy extends beyond Kerala's development to shaping the country's political landscape.

Kharge mentioned Chandy's unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and steadfast commitment to the people, earning him the title of 'Jananayak' (people's leader in Hindi). “He will be deeply remembered for his selfless service and devotion to the welfare of the people. His compassionate and humble leadership shall forever be cherished by every Congress person," Kharge added.

“A leader who understood clearly when and how common people experience pain in their lives. Along with developmental projects of the state, Ommen Chandy was deeply concerned about uplifting and improving the conditions of ordinary people,” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told Manorama News.

“Whoever came to him with sorrow or pain, Oommen Chandy would find a solution to their problem,” said KPCC chief K Sudhakaran.

“Chandy had a formula to solve any problem. He easily succeeded in unifying the people and party workers,” added Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.