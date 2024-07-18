'Never felt Appa left us', says Chandy Oommen

It has been a year since former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy left the crowd alone. His son and Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen said that he never felt his 'appa' was not with him. "Because the people who stood with him are with us," he told Manorama Online.

It's been a year since Oommen Chandy left this world. But his memories are alive and fresh. How do you look back on a year without him?

I have never felt that my father was not with me. Because the people who were with him are with us now. All those who felt they were orphaned by Oommen Chandy's demise have been with me. And I am with them because I feel the same way.

People who were with him did not make us feel his absence. The Congress too has treated us the same way. People of Puthuppaly give me more love than they used to give him. They are aware of his absence. So they give more love and care than they gave him.

You entered electoral politics suddenly. How strong was the legacy of Oommen Chandy? Does that shade reduce the political heat? Are you worried that you now have to travel alone?

I am not worried at all. I think he is always with me. I am nothing without him. Wherever I go, his name is the first people take. At many programmes, instead of saying Chandi Oommen, they call out Oommen Chandi. In a recent function, someone read my father's profile as my profile. I think Oommen Chandy is still in the mind of the person who wrote it. I think that is my strength.

For OC (as the former CM was called), people were at the centre of his politics. He would make quick decisions and would go out on his limbs to get them implemented. How much have you copied that in your politics?

He was ready ready to face any situation. He could turn any adversity into his advantage. He could see the bright side of the worst criticism he faced. And he implemented that in his life. It is impossible to copy him. I am trying to follow in his footsteps.

When Appa held the public relations programme in Kottayam, he was among the people without rest from the morning. I was involved in supplying kanji (rice porridge) for those who came there. Then some reports noted that 'Oommen following the footsteps of Chandy'.

I also make many quick decisions. But since I don't have as much experience as Appa, it will not be like him. For the development of sports in Puthuppally constituency, about Rs 2 crore have been given to various institutions. However, the government has not yet taken action or permitted to use it.

Political opponents still fear Oommen Chandy's achievements on the development front. Even Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tried to silence such discussions. They even hesitate to mention OC's name. They are creating an alternative to the public outreach programme. How do you view them?

I welcome efforts to erase his legacy. Because no matter how they ignore or insult him, his name and achievements will only shine bright. Because Appa stood for the truth. No amount of insults matters because only truth will survive. Running a public outreach programme is not an easy task. Only those people with his experience can listen to people's complaints for hours together and find a solution immediately.

What is one moment you wish you had your father's advice?

During the election for sure. It was his great desire to see me contest the election and become a people's representative.

When do you miss him the most?

He used to have solutions for everything. And his decisions were always right. Be it politics, state development, or home affairs, he would make the right decision. I personally thought that his decision regarding the Solar Commission was wrong.

But time has proven him right.

How do you view the controversy that senior Congress leaders were not included in the formation of the Oommen Chandy Foundation?

No senior Congress leader is part of the Ashraya Foundation he formed. Can say he chose to omit leaders like KC Joseph and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan because their relationship had soured? Even I am not there.

When I started a foundation, I named it after Oommen Chandy. There is no controversy about it. I spoke to Joseph. He said that he would participate in the commemoration programme in Kottayam and that would put an end to the rumour. Some people are trying to insult our family by circulating fake news. The turf will be inaugurated by Thiruvanchoor.