Kochi: A four-year-old boy died of H1N1 disease on Friday. Leyon Libu from Alangad, Olanad was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.



Kerala has been witnessing an increasing number of H1N1 cases in the past two months. The H1N1 flu, sometimes called swine flu, is a type of influenza A virus. Fever and body pain are common symptoms of the disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) had declared the H1N1 flu to be a pandemic in 2009.