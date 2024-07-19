8-year-old Jharkhand girl found dead at rented home in Idukki, police begin probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 19, 2024 10:01 AM IST
Representational image. Photo: Shutterstock/simon jhuan

Idukki: Kattapana police have begun a probe after an eight-year-old girl from Jharkhand was found dead in her rented home at Anakuthi near Kattapana on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that she came from Jharkhand three days ago along with her mother's sister. The child's mother had died earlier. Her father is in Jharkhand. Police have learnt that mother's sister got married recently and came to Idukki with her husband and sister's daughter. They started staying along with six guest workers from Jharkhand in a rented home at Anakuthi. They would leave her at home along with three other children of the woman and go for work at an estate at Anakuthi.

According to reports, the girl was lying motionless at home when her mother's sister returned home after work. She was taken to a private hospital at Kattapana where she was declared brought dead. The police have been told that the girl had complained of a mild headache in the morning, however she seemed fine. Her body has been shifted to Idukki Medical college for postmortem. More details can be known only after the autopsy, police said.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA