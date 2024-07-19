Kerala sanctions Rs 1.98 cr as compensation for livestock died in heatwave

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has sanctioned Rs.1,98,24,800 to Animal Husbandry Department Director for releasing compensation to farmers who have lost their cattle/ poultry due to heat wave/sunstroke in the summer season of 2024.

Finance Officer, Disaster Management Department has been directed to take necessary steps to disburse the amount to the account of Director, Animal Husbandry Department in District Treasury, Thiruvananthapuram.

Director, Animal Husbandry had requested to release an amount of Rs. 1,98,24,800 from the State Disaster Response Fund for releasing compensation to farmers who have lost their cattle/ poultry due to the heat wave. The amount has been sanctioned based on this request.

Minister for Animal Husbandry J Chinchurani told the assembly on June 20 that as many as 742 animals including cattle and poultry died during extreme heat this year. The loss was estimated at Rs 1.98 crore. The dead animals included 496 cows/buffaloes, 22 goats, 56 heifers and 168 chickens. The Minister had said that an amount of Rs 37,500 will be given as compensation to dairy farmers who lost their cattle due to heatwave.