Malayali family killed in Kuwait fire shortly after return from Kerala

Kuwait: In a tragic incident, a Malayali family died in a fire in their flat in Abbasiya here on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Mathews Mulackal, his wife Lini Abraham, and their two children. They hailed from Neerattupuram in Alappuzha.



The family had reached Kuwait after a vacation in Kerala by 4pm on Friday. According to reports, a fire broke out in their flat on the second floor around 8 pm. A short circuit which originated from the air conditioner is believed to be the cause of the fire. The family suffocated to death following the fire outbreak.

Mathew worked at Reuters and his wife Lini was a staff nurse at Adan Hospital in Al Ahmadi Governorate. The children studied at Bhavans school in Kuwait.

Last month, 45 Indians had died in the massive fire that broke out in a labour accommodation in Kuwait's Mangaf.

On Thursday, the Kuwaiti Fire Force (KFF) had urged citizens and residents to follow safety guidelines to prevent fires. The warning came after temperatures crossed 50 degree Celsius in the country. During the briefing, KFF Director Brig Mohammad Al-Ghareeb emphasised the importance of possessing and knowing how to use fire prevention equipment, such as fire blankets, smoke and gas detectors, and fire extinguishers. The Director highlighted that electrical faults due to overloaded circuits as a major cause of fires and advised shutting off unnecessary devices to prevent them. Al-Ghareeb also spoke about the hazards of gas stoves, the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and proper elevator maintenance.