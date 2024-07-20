Idukki youth goes missing in Latvia, family seeks private agency's help for search

Idukki: Two days after Albin Shinto, a resident of Anachal,Idukki went missing in a canal in Latvia, his family has sought the help of private agencies for search. Albin, a student of Novikontas Maritime College in Riga, Latvia went missing in a canal on July 18. He went to the canal with his friends and it is learnt that he was swept away by the current.

According to the students who were with him, Albin was taking a bath in the canal. The students tried to save him but failed. The college authorities were informed and a search was undertaken by the rescue team but Albin couldn't be found.



Albin's family wants government agencies to intervene and intensify the search for Albin. George Joseph, uncle of Albin reached Latvia from the UK. He sought the service of scuba divers via a private agency however it requires permission from the local government. The search has been halted at present. The government authorities are saying that they would resume the search only on Monday, that's why we are trying to engage a private agency, the relatives said.

Albin went abroad for higher studies eight months ago. His father Shinto is a jeep driver in Anachal and mother Reena is a teacher at Ellackal LP School. Albin has one sister. Idukki MP Adv Dean Kuriakose has written to the central government seeking urgent intervention.