14-year-old boy admitted to Kozhikode hospital with Nipah-like symptoms

Kozhikode: A 14-year-old boy was admitted to a private hospital here with symptoms of the Nipah virus, health officials said on Saturday.The boy hailing from Malappuram's Perinthalmanna is not in a critical condition. The boy's family members are currently not showing any symptoms.

The boy, who was first admitted to a hospital in Malappuram, was shifted to Kozhikode on Friday evening. His blood sample will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune for final confirmation. The Health Department has instructed the public and the hospitals to follow protocol. Health Minister Veena George has convened a meeting at 10am to discuss the matter.

The Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease (transmitted to people from animals) with a high case fatality rate in humans. can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person-to-person. Initial symptoms include fever, respiratory distress, headaches, and vomiting. Severe cases can also include encephalitis and seizures leading to coma. Kerala has seen Nipah outbreaks in 2018 (which claimed 21 lives) as well as in 2019, 2021 and 2023.