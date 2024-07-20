Ankola landslide: Wet soil challenges search using GPR, says NIT expert

Kozhikode/Shirur: The search for Kozhikode native Arjun who went missing in a landslide at Shirur in Ankola has entered a crucial stage as the rescuers are using Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) to detect the objects under the ground. An expert from the National Institute of Technology in Surathkal, Karnataka told Manorama News that wet soil in the area has been posing a challenge in using GPR effectively.

He pointed out that the GPR can trace objects under 4-metre depth easily if the place has rough soil conditions. He added that more time would be taken to trace the truck as the features of the landscape are also not favourable for the search.



“ At present, the part of the land where we received some signals is being levelled up for taking the reading again. Usually, GPR is moved on the surface to trace objects underground. But, here we are unable to move it due to the conditions. We are taking the reading by placing the GPR in a stagnant position. Land is being levelled up to move the GPR properly,” the expert from Kerala said.

At the same time, he rubbished the reports of tracing the truck under the mud.

“ We have been receiving calls from NIT as some news channels reported the track was traced during radar search. So far, we didn't identify any objects like a truck during our search,” he added.

On Friday, Navy and NDRF personnel also searched the spot where the truck was reportedly trapped as per its GPS signals by using metal detectors. But they also failed in the mission.

According to the officials, the truck is feared trapped under 6 6-metre depth as a huge pile of mud fell into the road during the landslide.

Apart from Arjun, two others are also trapped in the mud. Though the trio went missing on Tuesday, the officials launched a search only on Friday, the fourth day after the landslide.