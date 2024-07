Idukki: In a tragic incident, a tribal youth died in an elephant attack in Idukki on Sunday. The deceased is Kannan (47), a resident of Tangukudi, Chinnakanal here.

The elephant attacked Kannan on the route between Tangukudi and Chempakathozhu, grabbing and then trampling him. The elephant was chased off by residents who heard the commotion. However, Kannan succumbed to his injuries while being transported to Adimali Taluk Hospital.