Woman dies of alleged medical negligence in TVM; police book doctor

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman died after allegedly being administered an injection at Neyyattinkara Government Taluk Hospital here. The deceased is Krishna Thankappan (28), a native of Kattakkada. Krishna was rushed to the hospital's casualty on Saturday after she was unable to bear stomach pain.



Her relatives alleged that the duty doctor gave an injection to Krishna without considering her asthma and allergy conditions.

Talking to Manorama News, the woman's brother claimed that she was not in a critical condition when she was brought to the hospital. Krishna reportedly fell unconscious after the doctor gave her an injection. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital. The family raised medical negligence charges against the doctor at the Taluk hospital after Krishna breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the medical college on Sunday morning.

However, Manorama News reported that the doctor claimed that he had not given any injection to the patient. But Krishna's brother said that he recorded a voice clip in which the doctor can be heard confessing to administering the injection. Kattakkada police have registered a case against the doctor over the family's complaint.