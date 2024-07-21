Officer who quelled jail riot by Kodi Suni 8 months ago gets transfer order

Thiruvananthapuram: The officer, who was assigned to control the jail riot caused by TP Chandrasekharan Muder case convict Kodi Suni and his gang eight months ago, has been transferred. When the incident happened, Suni's lawyer and his friends criticised the officer by name.

He was transferred from his home district Thrissur to Ernakulam, allegedly against norms. Another officer, who was also at the forefront of controlling the riots at the high-security prison at Viyyur in Thrissur, was earlier transferred to Malappuram.



After the new jail superintendent deputed a dog squad to conduct the body check of prisoners at the Viyyur Central Jail, some squad members were transferred. At the same time, the officer accused of helping the prisoners in the Periya double murder case was transferred to his home district of Ernakulam before completing a year in Viyyur.

Kodi Suni, who has been creating problems in the prison as part of his attempts to force the authorities to change him to another jail, created another skirmish which later blew up as a riot.

As the prisoners took control of the prison, officers from the nearby Viyur Central Jail were brought in to bring the prison under control. The Deputy Prison Officer was also transferred to the Tavanur Central Jail within a week. After filing a complaint, he returned to Viyyur after a month but was posted in another jail.