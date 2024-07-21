TVM youth electrocuted while working on construction site

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 21, 2024 11:07 PM IST
R L Lal Krishna (28). Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: A welding worker was electrocuted on Sunday during fabrication work at an under-construction building in Kazhakkoottam here. The deceased, R L Lal Krishna (28), son of Raghunathan Nair and Lekha, is a native of Aryanad. The body is at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital mortuary.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm at She Lodge, an under-construction building behind the Kazhakkoottam municipal zonal office. According to Lal Krishna's co-workers, he received an electric shock from the drilling machine while working on the third floor of the building.

Though Lal Krishna was rushed to a nearby private hospital, he could not be saved. Besides his parents, Lal Krishna is survived by his brother Harikrishna.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA