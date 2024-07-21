TVM youth electrocuted while working on construction site

Thiruvananthapuram: A welding worker was electrocuted on Sunday during fabrication work at an under-construction building in Kazhakkoottam here. The deceased, R L Lal Krishna (28), son of Raghunathan Nair and Lekha, is a native of Aryanad. The body is at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital mortuary.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm at She Lodge, an under-construction building behind the Kazhakkoottam municipal zonal office. According to Lal Krishna's co-workers, he received an electric shock from the drilling machine while working on the third floor of the building.

Though Lal Krishna was rushed to a nearby private hospital, he could not be saved. Besides his parents, Lal Krishna is survived by his brother Harikrishna.