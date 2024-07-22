This year's Hajj pilgrimage of Keralites concludes as last batch of 139 return home

Malappuram: This year's Hajj pilgrimage is complete after the last batch reached Kerala on Monday. The Air India Express carrying 139 pilgrims arrived at the Kozhikode International Airport at Karipur at noon.

Kerala sent 18,200 pilgrims for Hajj this year from the three embarkation points of Kozhikode, Kochi and Kannur. At least 10,515 pilgrims embarked at Kozhikode; 280 other-state pilgrims also went for Hajj from Kerala. The state Hajj committee informed that 26 pilgrims died during the pilgrimage, including Mannil Kadavath Muhammed, a native of Vazhayur in Malappuram district. The Hajj pilgrimage from Kerala started on May 21 from Kozhikode while the first return flight landed on July 1.