Miraculous recovery for Kozhikode boy from amoebic meningoencephalitis; a first in India

Kozhikode: A 14-year-old boy has a remarkable recovery from the deadly amoebic meningoencephalitis at a private hospital in Kozhikode. This is the first-ever case of recovery from the rare disease, that affects the brain, in India. Moreover, only nine patients have been reported to have survived the disease in the world, said Dr Abdul Rauf, consultant paediatric intensivist at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode, where the youngster, who belongs to Thikkodi in the district, was admitted. The youngster has now fully regained his health, added the doctor.

The boy’s father said that he exhibited symptoms of epilepsy on June 30 and was taken to a private hospital in Payyoli, where doctors suggested that he may be taken to another hospital with better facilities. So, the boy was shifted to a hospital in Vatakara, from where he was referred to Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode on July 1.

The doctors at the Kozhikode hospital immediately started treating him for amoebic meningoencephalitis, suspecting the infection, and tests at the hospital lab confirmed the disease the same day. For further confirmation, samples were sent to JIPMER, Pondicherry and the result was again positive.

The boy spent nine days in the intensive care unit and was in the hospital room for the last six days. He spent a total of 22 days in hospital. It was decided to discharge the youngster after the second sample sent to Pondicherry became negative.

Over the last two months, the disease has claimed the lives of three children in Kerala – Fadwa (five) of Munniyoor in Malappuram; Dakshina (13) of Thottada in Kannur and E P Mridul (13) of Ramanattukara in Kozhikode. Another youngster belonging to Payyanur in Kannur is in critical condition.

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is a very rare disease affecting people who come into contact with stagnant or flowing water and data reveals that a mere one among 26 lakh people could be infected. The disease does not spread from person to person. It is caused by an amoeba that enters the brain through some rare perforations in the layer separating the nose and brain or in the eardrum. Amoebic meningoencephalitis has a fatality rate of 97 per cent.