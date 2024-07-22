Nipah in Kerala: 6 people from other districts in victim's contact list; state on high alert

Malappuram: Kerala is on high alert following the death of the 14-year-old Nipah patient at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Sunday. Addressing the media here on Monday, Health Minister Veena George said that six persons in the victim's contact list are from other districts.

It is learnt that some people from Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad districts have developed symptoms of Nipah infection. The minister confirmed that 13 samples will be sent for test on Monday.



The minister said that four people in the contact list are from Thiruvananthapuram district and two of them have direct contact with the deceased Malappuram boy. Among the two Palakkad natives, one is a staff nurse at the hospital where the boy sought treatment and the other one is employed as a security guard in the same hospital.

"In all, 350 persons are currently in the contact list and 101 among them are in the high-risk category. A total of 13 samples including the swab of the (deceased) boy's parents will be sent for the test today. Though the boy's parents have not shown any symptoms till date we are following the procedures,” said the minister.

The health department is actively trying to trace out all the persons in the contact list. There is no need to panic, she added.

Meanwhile, the health department released a revised route map of the Class 9 boy on Monday. As per the map, he had attended tuition class a day before he sought medical care at the nearest clinic. It is also revealed that he had used public transport -- including buses and autorickshaws -- to travel from July 11 to 15. The boy had sought treatment in five hospitals including Kozhikode MIMS Hospital and the Government Medical College Hospital.