CJI reprimands Malayali advocate Nedumpara for interrupting NEET proceedings in SC

Advocate Mathews J Nedumpara, who has faced action for contempt in the past, was reprimanded by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud at the hearing in a case related to alleged irregularities in NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) on Tuesday.



Nedumpara was repeatedly warned by the CJI for allegedly interrupting advocate Narendra Hooda. The two lawyers were appearing for petitioners in the NEET case. In a video recording of the court proceedings shared by Bar & Bench, the CJI is heard calling the security to remove advocate Mathews from the court.

The Malayali advocate told the court that he was the "seniormost of the lawyers" and claimed, "the honourable chief justice prevented me from speaking". The CJI warned the advocate by reminding him who was in charge of the court. "You'll not say anything. You'll not speak to the gallery," CJI said.

With the advocate intervening again, CJI said he would be forced to "issue something which is very unpleasant. Please keep quiet, sit down here. If you want to leave, it is your choice". As Mr Mathews interrupted again, the CJI said: "Mathews, you will not interrupt Mr Hooda. I'll hear you, but I'll hear you after Mr Hooda is done. I'm in charge of the procedure in this court. I have seen the judiciary for the last 24 years. I'll not allow any lawyer to dictate the procedure of the court."

The advocate replied: "Alright alright I've been in the judiciary since 1979...79".

The advocate is not new to controversy. In 2019, a Supreme Court bench of Justices R F Nariman and Vineet Saran sentenced him to three months and barred him from practising in the apex court for contempt.