Wild gaur spotted near Technocity campus, NH in Thiruvananthapuram, RRT deployed

The forest department has deployed a rapid response team (RRT) at Andoorkonam panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram after a wild gaur has been spotted roaming near residential areas. The animal was seen at Kurakkode ela at Velloor ward in Andoorkonam panchayat. The place is close to the National Highway and Technocity campus and spotting of wild animals is rare here, residents said.



The RRT led by Forest Range officer, Palode Remya S is camping in the spot. The team has received videos and visuals of the wild gaur walking past residential houses at night and early in the morning. “The wild gaur has been here for at least two days. There is a bushy area near the Technocity campus and we believe the animal is somewhere here. The residents have been advised to exercise caution,” said panchayat representatives.

The forest department officials said that the wild gaur may have got lost from the flock, strayed out of the forest and would have travelled a long distance from Pangode forest area. “Driving it back to the forest is a challenge because it has come a long way. There aren't any forest areas at Andoorkonam. We are awaiting permission from the department to tranquilise the animal and shift it. Forest veterinary doctor has arrived from Thekkady. All arrangements are in place. We are trying to spot the animal,” said Remya S.