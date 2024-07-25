Kozhikode: The family of Arjun, who went missing in a landslide in Karnataka's Shirur, has filed a police complaint regarding a cyber attack against them. A complaint was lodged at the Chevayur police station against two YouTube channels that misinterpreted the words of Arjun's mother.

The remarks made during the press conference were edited and disseminated. There is a complaint that a lot of misinformation is being spread through social media, and the voice of Arjun's aunt has been edited and circulated.

Arjun's mother Sheela had stated that the large pit where Arjun could have fallen into was covered with mud and that there was no hope of finding him alive. She added that the initial hope when army took over the rescue operation was now long gone. “There is a clear lack of instruction from higher authorities. The fact that the army did not have the equipments to start the rescue operation is suspicious,” she said.