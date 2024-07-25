Kozhikode/ Shirur: Indian army personnel led by retired major Indrapal Nambiar have started searching for the Kozhikode man's truck trapped in the river using an advanced iboard drone. It is expected that the drone will obtain crucial details on the exact position of the truck by 3 pm. Meanwhile, scuba divers of the Navy are unable to search inside the river due to the strong currents. A spokesperson of the Navy told Manorama News that zero visibility in the river is a major challenge to launch the mission.

A team of six members led by retired major general Indrapal Nambiar was formed to launch the search operations by launching the drone. Indrapal told Manorama News that the drone will help the rescuers to assess the exact position of the truck. He added that once the drone is launched, information about the truck would be received within three hours.

Navy men search in Gangavali river. Photo: Manorama

Talking to the media, MLA Linto Joseph noted that two drones are being used for the search. He clarified that divers are yet to reach the truck as its location is not determined yet.

Meanwhile, truck owner Manaf told Manorama News that four timbers were recovered from the river. Arjun went missing in the landslide when he was transporting timber from Karnataka to Kerala on Manaf's truck.

At the same time, two boom excavators are being used to clear mud accumulated on the river bank.

Arjun, Site of landslide in Shirur. Photo: Manorama

Earlier, heavy rain and strong winds severely impacted the search operations to find Kozhikode native Arjun who went missing following a massive landslide in Shirur. Though the rescue workers including army personnel resumed the search around 7.30 am, they were forced to suspend the mission by 10.00 am. Scuba divers of the Navy have planned to launch a search in the riverbed, but the strong currents are posing a major challenge to their mission. However, MLA Sachin Dev told Manorama News that scuba divers would resume the search without bothering about the adverse weather conditions. Two teams of Navy personnel on dinghy boats have already ventured into the Gangavali river.



Manorama News reported that batteries of the iboard drone were taken to Shirur from Karwar. The army has planned to launch the drone by 11.30 am after establishing a drone control centre on the river bank. But they launched the operation only by 1 pm after the rain receded at the site. India Meteorological Department has sounded an orange alert in Shirur region.

The rescue operations on land and water are jointly carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Fire and Emergency Services and the Navy. The Indian Army Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief Team comprising an officer, two junior commissioned officers and 55 others of Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, Belagavi and one junior commissioned officer and two others from College of Military Engineering, Pune are also engaged in the operations. Apart from the agencies, a group of volunteers from Kerala are also engaged in the mission.