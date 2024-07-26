Mortal remains of Idukki student who died in Latvia to be brought home soon

Idukki: The mortal remains of Albin Shinto an Idukki resident who died in Latvia will be brought home next week. On July 18, he drowned in a canal while he went to bathe in the water body along with his friends. His body was recovered later. He was a student of Novikontas Maritime College in Riga, Latvia.

The body has been handed over to the funeral agency after police verification, his relatives said. Albin's uncle George Joseph who is in Latvia said that all the paperwork was done and that the mortal remains will be taken to Kerala in 4-5 days.

Albin was brilliant in studies and excelled in sports and he wanted to study abroad. His parents Shinto and Reena arranged a loan of Rs 12 lakhs to fund his trip and stay by pledging 15 cents of land. His father is a jeep driver and mother is employed as a teacher at Ellackal LP School. Albin has one sister.