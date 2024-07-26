16 persons bitten by stray dogs in 2 days in Sulthan Bathery

Sulthan Bathery: More than 16 dog-bite cases were reported from various parts of Sulthan Bathery municipality in the last two days. Nine persons, including two students, were bitten by dogs on Thursday and the other seven cases were reported on Friday, according to health workers.



The recurring stray dog attacks have triggered fear among the people residing in the locality. There are students, daily labourers and workers of many private firms among the victims. People across political affiliations urged the municipal authorities for immediate steps to catch all the street dogs in the municipality.

Sulthan Bathery Municipal chairman TK Ramesh said that a few of the stray dogs were already caught.