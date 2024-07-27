Kochi: Actors Arjun Ashokan and 'Premalu' fame Sangeeth Prathap were injured after their car collided with two bikes and toppled over on MG Road here around 1:45 am on Saturday. A bike rider who is engaged in food delivery sustained an injury on his leg as the speeding car rammed into his bike. Manorama News reported that the accident took place while filming a chase scene of the upcoming movie 'Bromance,' directed by Arun Jose. Both actors and the injured food delivery boy were rushed to a nearby private hospital.



Witnesses told Manorama News that the speeding car collided with a bike while overtaking it and toppled on the road after hitting another bike. In the visuals aired on Manorama News, the car was seen completely damaged. It is learned that both actors suffered only minor injuries.

Police reached the accident spot immediately and cleared the vehicles from the road. The shooting of the movie was called off following the accident.

Police have registered a case for rash driving. It is alleged that the film shooting was carried out without any safety procedures.