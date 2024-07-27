Nipah surveillance: Kerala health workers survey 27,908 houses to identify fever cases

Malappuram: The health workers in Malappuram covered 27,908 houses at Pandikkad and Anakkayam panchayats, over five days to identify individuals with fever symptoms in the wake of Nipah outbreak. The workers surveyed 14,500 houses at Pandikkad, organized into 144 teams, identifying 944 individuals with fever.

Simultaneously, at Anakkayam, 95 teams surveyed 13,408 houses, finding 406 fever cases. Additionally, 1,707 houses were found closed during the survey. Health workers plan to revisit these residences to ensure that no affected individuals were overlooked. The health department prepared the survey draft immediately after the Nipah case was confirmed in the district. The field survey commenced on July 21 and concluded on July 25.

Health Minister Veena George praised the dedicated efforts of the health workers and lauded the remarkable achievement of surveying nearly 28,000 houses within such a short timeframe amidst the threat of Nipah. The survey involved health workers from the family health centres in Pandikkad and Anakkayam, medical officers from various parts of the district, health inspectors, and workers from multiple health departments.