Theft suspect hides in drainage while fleeing from cops in Kayamkulam; rescued after 4 hours

Alappuzha: Troubling police, a man who is suspected to be involved in theft cases jumped into a drainage at Kayamkulam here while fleeing from the officials on night patrolling duty. After four-hour-long efforts, police and fire force rescued the Tamil Nadu native by breaking the drainage slabs.



Manorama News reported that the incident took place around 1 am on Saturday. A few policemen from Kayamkulam police station spotted the robbery suspect while patrolling near Kayamkulam railway station on Charumoodu road.

After seeing the cops, the man ran away prompting them to suspect his involvement in the theft cases and chase him. To trick the police, he jumped into the drainage by putting his life in danger. As he was not coming out even after nearly 4 hours, police intimated the fire force worried about his safety. In a joint operation, the fire force and police rescued the man after breaking a part of the drainage. Later, police took him to the hospital for a medical check-up.

Kayamkulam Police have strengthened patrolling in the town after several houses and shops were looted in the last few days. The Tamil Nadu native was taken into custody amid this investigation.