Thrissur: Dhanya Mohan, the woman techie accused of embezzling Rs 20 crore from Manappuram Comptech and Consultancy Ltd, was remanded to 14-day judicial custody by the Kodungallur court on Saturday.

A native of Kollam, Dhanya surrendered at the Kollam East police station on Friday evening. She was then handed over to Valapad police.

According to Kodungallur DySP VK Raju, Dhanya confessed to the crime during questioning at Valapad police station early this morning. The embezzlement was carried out through the company's loan app, and the money was used for online trading and other purposes, the officer said.

"We are investigating if more people are involved in the fraud. We will take her into custody for further investigation," DySP said.

Onmanorama has reported that her fiver-year illegal operation came to light following the Microsoft global outage. The company filed a police complaint on Jul 23. It is believed that swift police action forced her to surrender before the Kollam police.

Dhanya was an assistant general manager at Manappuram Comptech. According to preliminary police findings, she misappropriated Rs 19.94 crore by using the loan app her team developed for the company.