Garbage-free Kerala: Public participation, AI cameras to ensure cleanliness

Thiruvananthapuram: A decision has been taken at an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure that no banned plastic products will be stocked or sold in shops. Legal action will be taken against establishments, wholesalers, and individuals who store such banned products.

Border checks will be tightened to prevent banned plastic products from entering the state. The process of transferring non-organic waste materials to Haritha Karma Sena for waste minimisation, sorting, and disposal at the source will be implemented with public participation.

Septage treatment plants will be installed, and water sources and drains will be cleaned. People's vigilance squads and police enforcement squads will be deployed to ensure a garbage-free Kerala. Artificial intelligence cameras will be installed at necessary locations.

A high-level executive committee will be formed with the Chief Minister as chairman, V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition as vice-chairman, and the Chief Secretary as convener to evaluate the activities of the Garbage-Free Kerala campaign.

Pinarayi Vijayan stated that all public events, including those organised by religious, political, and cultural groups, should strictly adhere to the Green Code of Conduct and urged everyone to extend their cooperation to the Garbage-Free New Kerala campaign.

“There needs to be a strict system in place to ensure that no banned products are manufactured that hinder waste disposal. The prohibition should not stop with government orders. A necessary law or regulatory system should be put in place,” said V D Satheesan.