Ankola landslide: Eshwar Malpe's team resumes search for Arjun in Gangavali river

Kozhikode/ Shirur: Underwater search expert Esher Malpe and his team have resumed the search for Arjun, a truck driver from Kozhikode who went missing in a massive landslide in Shirur of Karnataka's Ankola. In the visuals aired on Manorama News on Sunday morning, Malpe was seen venturing into the river in a fishing boat. Eshwar Malpe told the media that he is continuing the search at his own risk as the water current has not stabilised yet. The search under National Disaster Response Force, Karnataka police, Indian Navy and Indian Army has entered Day 13 on Sunday.



Malpe said that high-tension wires broken from the electric post are dangled on the logs fell from the truck. Apart from the wires, sheets of houses collapsed in the landslide found buried in the riverbed. All these objects would be removed as part of the search, he added.

“The divers are unable to see anything in the deep waters as the river is in spate. Iron rods are taken with us to check whether it hits any metal objects. We planned to confirm the presence of the truck trough this method, Malpe said.

Eshwar Malpe searches in Gangavali river. Photo: Manorama

Manorama News reported that two from Malpe's team will dive into the deep waters to search in two spots detected in the drone search. Malpe added that zero visibility is a major challenge for the search.

Kerala government appealed to Karnataka government to continue the search until tracing Arjun.Minister A K Saseendran told the media that the Karnataka government and Dakshina Kannada district authority have tried all possible measures to intensify the search.

Arjun, Site of landslide in Shirur. Photo: Manorama

“ Mud, stone and a big banyan tree are above the truck that is submerged in the river. We will try our best to reach Arjun. Not only Arjun, but also two of our people are missing. The daughter of a missing man told us to find at least a piece of her father's shirt. We are holding discussions with different people to overcome the challenges in the search, said Karwar MLA Satish Krishna Sail.

It was on July 19, the Uttara Kannada district administration on Friday confirmed that a truck driven by a Kozhikode native is among the vehicles trapped in the Ankola landslide. The incident happened on Tuesday, July 16, on a national highway.

Arjun, a native of Kannadikkal in Kozhikode, went missing while driving the truck loaded with wood from Karnataka to Kerala.Two Karnataka natives are also reported missing. So far, eight bodies were recoverd during the 13-day long search.