Kerala University syndicate elections: VC detained by Left supporters after delay in counting of votes

Thiruvananthapuram: Tensions escalated at the Kerala University campus on Monday after the Vice Chancellor and left groups engaged in an altercation over the counting of votes in the syndicate elections. The VC was detained by CPM supporters, and members of the SFI who entered the varsity premises.



The VC's stance that the votes can only be counted after the verdict in ongoing court cases met stiff opposition from the Left supporters. Elections are being held for nine seats in the syndicate. When the left organisations demanded for an immediate counting of votes, the VC declined the request leading to arguments and commotion in the chamber.

The Kerala University Syndicate Election was held from 8 am to 10 am. Although the notification was released for 12 seats, the election was conducted for nine seats. The Returning Officer also demanded that the announcement of results on Monday. Currently, there is a dispute over 15 votes. Questioning this, SFI and BJP workers approached the High Court. The case is being considered on Monday.

The VC, Congress, and other parties argue that the results should be announced only after the court verdict as oppose to the demand by left organisations. The protestors are currently blocking the VC from leaving the university. They have stated that the VC will not be allowed to leave the university headquarters.