Heavy rain to lash Kerala in next 24 hours, red alert in 5 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Kerala for the next 24 hours. Heavy rain is expected from Central Kerala to North Kerala.

A red alert has been announced in Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasaragod, and Kannur districts on Tuesday. An orange alert has also been declared in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts. The IMD has warned that there is a possibility of heavy rain in isolated places in Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kannur districts in the next 3 hours. Wind gusts of up to 50 km/h are also likely. Educational institutions are closed today in 10 districts.



Due to heavy rains, many places are waterlogged. In addition to the landslides in Wayanad, a landslide has occurred in the Vilangad area of Kozhikode. A landslide at the 4th bend in the Thamarassery Pass has blocked traffic. Landslides have also caused damage in Malappuram. Traffic on the Valancherry-Kuttippuram road was disrupted due to a landslide at Pandikashala. There was a landslide on the Kannur-Iritty Kotupuzha road, blocking vehicular traffic. A landslide occurred near Nelliampathi.

Due to heavy rain and wind, traffic was disrupted in many places in Palakkad and Malappuram districts. Aspirants could not reach the PSC exam scheduled for 7 am, as many candidates were stuck on the highway.