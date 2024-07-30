Planter, lawyer Chacko Jose Kallivayalil passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 30, 2024 11:09 AM IST Updated: July 30, 2024 12:10 PM IST
Chacko Jose Kallivayalil. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kottayam: Noted planter and lawyer Chacko Jose Kallivayalil (James) passed away at his house on Tuesday. He was 74.
He was also the former president of the Cochin Stock Exchange and the founder-member and chairman of the Cochin Stock Brokers Ltd. 

His mortal remains will be at his residence for public viewing and to pay homage at Kallivayalil House (35th Mile, Mundakayam) between 10 am and 1 pm on Wednesday (July 31). As per his wishes, the funeral rites will be a private function.
Chacko James is survived by his wife Sheila, sons Ouseph and Thommen, and daughter-in-law Ankita.

