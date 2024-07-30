Tamil Nadu CM directs release of Rs 5 cr for relief activities in Wayanad, sends team to assist in rescue efforts

Chennai/Wayanad: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday spoke to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the landslides caused by heavy rainfall, assured him of the state's full support in rescue and relief efforts and announced the immediate dispatch of a team to assist the neighbour.

The Chief Minister directed Tamil Nadu authorities to release Rs 5 crore to Kerala towards relief activities and tasked officials to send a rescue team to assist it in its rescue and relief work.

Stalin, who spoke over the phone to Vijayan, conveyed to him his condolences and sympathies over the loss of lives due to the natural disaster. He assured him that Tamil Nadu shall extend all necessary support, an official release here said.

The Tamil Nadu team would comprise 20 personnel from the state Fire and Rescue Services, 20 from the state disaster response force and 10 doctors and nurses.

They will work alongside Kerala rescue teams and the Chief Minister has directed the team to leave immediately for the neighbouring state, the release added.

The Tamil Nadu rescue team will be led by two senior IAS officials, G S Sameeran and Johny Tom Varghese. The TN fire and rescue services personnel will be led by a joint director and the disaster response staff shall be headed by a police superintendent.

In a post on X, Stalin earlier said: "Deeply pained to learn about the massive landslides in #Wayanad and the consequent loss of priceless lives. I am given to understand that many people are still trapped in the area. I am sure the rescue operations that are in full swing will save them all. The government of Tamil Nadu is willing to extend any logistical or manpower support that may be needed in this hour of crisis to our brother state #Kerala. #WayanadLandslide.”

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the loss of lives in landslides in Wayanad, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said his state is committed to providing all possible help to Kerala. "Deeply saddened by the catastrophic floods in Wayanad. My heart goes out to the affected families. Karnataka is committed to providing all possible help to Kerala in this challenging time. Let's stand united and strong," Siddaramaiah said in a post on 'X'.

