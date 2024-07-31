Wayanad landslide relief: Yusuff Ali, Adani Port, Dalai Lama Trust among CMDRF donors

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 31, 2024 06:10 PM IST
Industrialists M A Yusuff Ali, T S Kalyanaraman and Ravi Pillai.

Donations continue to pour into the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to support multiple landslide-hit Wayanad.

Industrialists M A Yusuff Ali, T S Kalyanaraman and Ravi Pillai have agreed to donate Rs 5 crore each, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "The Tamil Nadu government has handed over Rs 5 crore promised by Chief Minister M K Stalin," Vijayan said.

The Adani Port and the state government's non-banking entity, Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE), have also pledged Rs 5 crore each. Canara Bank will also give Rs 5 crore to the CMDRF, said the Kerala CM.

The notable donors: Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) - Rs 50 lakh, Kerala State Women's Development Corporation - Rs 30 lakh, Actor Vikram - Rs 20 lakh, Dalai Lama Trust - Rs 11 lakh, and Shobhana George, chairperson, Oushadhi (Ayurveda medicine manufacturer, Kerala government) - Rs 10 lakh

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA