Kerala rain: Yellow alert in 9 districts, holiday for schools in 10

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in nine districts - Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod on Thursday. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

The district authorities have declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki and Pathanamthitta on Thursday. Educational institutions in Kanjirappally and Meenachil taluks of Kottayam will also have a holiday on Thursday.

The IMD also forecast heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers in most parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep until August 6. Additionally, squally weather with wind speeds reaching 35 km/h to 45 km/h, gusting to 55 km/h, is likely to prevail along the North Kerala coast. Authorities have warned fishermen not to venture into the sea due to the adverse weather conditions.

Yellow alerts in districts:

August 2: Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod