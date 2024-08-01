Kerala rain: Holiday for all educational institutions in Thrissur tomorrow

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 01, 2024 04:30 PM IST
Representational image: Manorama

Thrissur: The district authority has declared a holiday for all educational institutions including professional colleges, tuition centres and residential schools in Thrissur on Friday in view of the adverse weather conditions.

As per the order issued by district collector Arjun Pandian, the holiday is announced as heavy rain, strong winds and waterlogging have continued to disturb normal life. He added that many schools are operating as relief camps in the district. However, examinations and interviews will be held as per the schedule.

Most of the low-lying areas in the district are flooded following the heavy rain and opening of the shutters of major dams like Peechi and Peringalkuthu. Thrissur-Kuttipuram state highway, a major road that connects the district to northern Kerala has been completely flooded since Tuesday. Apart from traffic disruption, waterlogging affected the operation of numerous shops on busy roads like Paliyekkara in the district.

