Wayanad landslides: Rahul, Priyanka visit Chooralmala

Wayana: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the landslide-hit Wayanad on Thursday. The leaders arrived at Kannur International Airport and travelled to Sulthan Bathery by road. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal accompanied them.

Rahul and Priyanka visited Chooralmala to assess the ongoing rescue operation. They will also visit relief camps and hospitals in Meppadi soon, said party sources. Rahul, the former MP of Wayanad, is also expected to hold talks with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers who are stationed in the district. An all-party meeting was held at the Wayanad Collectorate to evaluate the situation.

Earlier, Rahul and Priyanka had planned to visit Wayanad on Wednesday but postponed their travel after authorities informed them that landing would be impossible due to incessant rain and adverse weather conditions.

Rahul brought attention to the Wayanad disaster in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Speaking in the parliament, the Congress leader stated that he had spoken with the Defence Minister and CM Vijayan to assess the situation and extended all possible support for rescue and medical care.

In one of the worst natural disasters to hit Kerala, at least 282 people have died, and more than 200 have sustained injuries after a series of massive landslides triggered by torrential rain in Wayanad on Tuesday. With at least 240 individuals still missing under the debris, fears of mounting fatalities persist as rescue agencies race against time to pull out any survivors.