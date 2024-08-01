TVM shooting: Woman doctor spreads a web of lies before admitting to crime

Thiruvananthapuram: After a one-hour grilling Dr Deepthimol Jose, who was arrested for firing and injuring a woman from Vanchiyoor, confessed to the crime, but not before she tried to spread a web of lies, police said.

When Vanchiyoor SHO HS Shanif came in plain clothes to see Dr Deepthi, who was on duty in the ICU, she first thought that the cop was a relative of the patient.

She did not realise that she was being questioned by the police when he called the pulmonologist to an adjacent room saying he wanted to clarify something. Dr Deepthi gave a startled look when the SHO revealed that he was there to investigate the shooting.

Deepthi told Shanif that she was not acquainted with either the victim Shini, who is a PRO for National Health Mission, or her husband Sujith.

After the police interrogated her with information about their friendship since they both worked at a private medical college in Kollam and scientific evidence related to the attack, she confessed to the crime.

Dr Deepthi told the police that she attacked Shini to take revenge on Sujith who, she said, caused mental hardship and started avoiding her.

She said she was practising at a private medical college in Kollam when she met Sujith, who was the PRO there. Both were close friends for a long time.

Then Sujith started harassing her mentally and avoided her.

But months later they became friends again. Dr Deepthi, who suffered severe mental stress due to this behaviour, had even thought of suicide, police said.