Two schools in landslide-struck villages lost 27 students; 23 still missing

Kalpetta: Twenty-seven students have lost their lives in the devastating landslide that wiped out a major part of Mundakkai village and parts of Chooralmala village, according to a survey conducted by the education department among the teachers of two schools in these villages. Twenty-three are still missing.



The Government Primary School at Mundakkai and the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School (GVHSS), Vellarmala at Chooralmala were badly damaged in the landslide.

Wayanad Deputy Director of Education (DDE) Saseendra Vyas told Onmanorama that among the students who died or are missing, 32 were from the Chooralmala school and 18 from the primary school at Mundakkai.

“Our teachers also were part of the rescue mission and identified the students when bodies were brought to the Community Health Centre,” he said. Till Wednesday, the teachers were hopeful that at least a few of the missing children were alive, maybe living with their relatives. “But the inquiries dashed our hopes,” he said. “Special care would be ensured to students who have lost kith and kin in the disaster,” he said.

The education department will convene a meeting of teachers of both schools on Friday to discuss the future course of action. Moves are also afoot to ensure counselling for all surviving students and those rescued from debris.