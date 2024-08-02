Pressure cooker explodes at Thrissur hotel; two women sustain injuries

Thrissur: Two women were injured after a pressure cooker exploded at a Janakeeya hotel in Valapad here on Friday. The accident took place around 10.30 in the morning when the women were cooking inside the kitchen.

Janakeeya hotel in Valapad. Photo: Special Arrangement

The injured are Sunitha Manikandan from Konnamparambath house in Edamuttam and Sumitha Sudhi Kumar from Kuttikkad house. The duo are undergoing treatment at Daya Hospital, Valapad. Both sustained injuries to their faces.

Kudumbashree members are employed in the hotel which is run by Valapad Grama Panchayat at Chandappadi in Valapad.