'Stay in Meppadi, don't come to Chooralmala': Traders showdown with police for not allowing them to reopen shops

Wayanad: The traders of Chooralmala, razed by landslides, had a public showdown with police for not allowing them to reopen their shops. They vented their anger on Deputy Inspector General of North Range Thomson Jose in the marketplace, when their former MP Rahul Gandhi visited the landslide-hit areas on Friday.

"You (police) block vehicles and bring in food and water," said a trader.

"We wanted the MP to stop the vehicle and talk to us. The MP also wanted that. But the police officers gestured to keep the vehicle moving," said another resident. "We have lost everything. We have nothing more to lose," said another trader.

Traders said their demands were justifiable.

One trader told the DIG that the police did not allow them to open their businesses or clean the shops. "Only if we are allowed to reopen our shops, we can put food on the table," one trader said.



DIG Jose told the traders that they were free to reopen the shops. "No, we are not free. Your officers stop us," said the trader from Chooralmala.

He told DIG Jose that Chooralmala did not need police service. "You stay in Meppadi. That is enough. Don't come here," he said.