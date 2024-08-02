Wayanad landslides: Four found alive in Padavettikunnu on Day 4 of search mission

Four days into the search and rescue operations at landslide-hit Chooralmala in Wayanad, four people of a family at Padavettikunnu were found alive in their house with injuries. Padavettikunnu is about three kilometres away from Chooramala. The army is making arrangements to airlift the family to a hospital for medical care.



Panchayat representatives of Meppadi said that one of the family members has been identified as Johny who owned a plantation in the area. "From what we know, he stayed put with his family in the house. There was power from a generator in the house. All the other residents in the area are currently in the camp," said Noorudeen CK, ward member, Chooralmala. Initially it was thought that they may have run to safety uphill at Padavettikunnu when the landslide happened.

An update from the army said that there are two males and females and one girl's leg is injured. The news of finding four people alive has come as a sliver of relief for the local residents and rescue personnel.